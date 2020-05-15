London's Canary Wharf draws up plans for return to work - FT

London's Canary Wharf has drawn up detailed plans to bring bankers, accountants and lawyers back to the financial district as the coronavirus pandemic eases, the Financial Times reported on Friday. The plans include introducing one-way routes, to daily deep cleaning, limiting lift capacity and removing soft furnishings, the newspaper said.

The London estate, home to the European headquarters of Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC and many other businesses, is issuing new guidance to tenants this week, the FT said. Canary Wharf is one of the most powerful financial citadels on earth. Its gleaming Manhattan-style skyscrapers soar above some of London’s poorest social housing blocks.