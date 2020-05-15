President Ramaphosa to chair NEDLAC meeting to deliberate on easing lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair a virtual meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) that will deliberate on the prospect of moving most of the country to level 3 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The meeting of NEDLAC's government, labour, community and business constituencies marks the start of widespread consultation, as promised by President Ramaphosa, between government and various sectors of society and the economy on the possible progression to level 3," said the Presidency ahead of the start of the meeting.

The Presidency said level 3 of the lockdown will entail a more extensive reopening of the economy and the lifting of restrictions on movement.

This meeting will also focus on mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic and the resultant lockdown on South Africa."

President Ramaphosa has been in continuous consultation with various sectors of society on management of the national state of disaster since the government first acted to limit the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Friday's meeting follows on the President's announcement earlier this week that a proposal to move the country to level 3 of the national COVID-19 lockdown by the end of May is being considered.

The President made this announcement in an address to the nation on Wednesday night.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)