One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand; tally rises to 79

With one more person testing positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, the number of cases in the state has risen to 79, the health department said on Friday. The latest case was reported from Dehradun.

A 29-year-old man in Dehradun, who had come in contact with a coronavirus patient on May 13, has tested positive for the infection, the health department said in a bulletin here. His test report came from AIIMS, Rishikesh late on Thursday night, it said.

There are 28 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. As many as 50 patients have recovered. A woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at AIIMS, Rishikesh early this month. The health department, however, had attributed her death to "sudden reduced blood flow to the heart".