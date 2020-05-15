Kenya announces 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total number to 758

The Kenyan Government has announced 21 cases of coronavirus bringing the total number in the country to 758. The Government has tested 1,486 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by 'CNBCAfrica'.

All the 21 cases are Kenyans, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health announced today at the press briefing at Afya House.

The youngest of the new case is 7 years old and the oldest is 79 years while 14 are male and 7 are female. Four of these numbers are truck drivers who were tested at the Namanga border, she disclosed.

Out of the same samples, the CAS added that 8 individuals who are truck drivers from Tanzania also tested positive and were referred back to Tanzania. Seven were at the Namanga Border and one at the Isebania Border.

The 21 Kenyan cases are distributed in various counties. 12 cases are from Mombasa, 4 from Kajiado, 4 from Nairobi, and 1 from Uasin Gishu.

In Mombasa, 5 cases are from Likoni, 4 cases from Mvita, 2 cases from Jomvu, and 1 case from Nyali. So far the government has tested 36,918 samples in the country.

Ag. Director-General for Health Services Dr. Patrick Amoth has added that the coronavirus virus is likely to be endemic and hence there is a need for the country to adapt to live with the virus in consideration of the simple measures in place.