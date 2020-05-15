Left Menu
Development News Edition

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:45 IST
London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the city's mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers major cross-town routes, would transform parts of central London into one of the largest car-free zones in any capital city.

"COVID-19 poses the biggest challenge to London's public transport network in TfL's (Transport for London) history," he said. "It will take a monumental effort from all Londoners to maintain safe social distancing on public transport as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased."

Passenger numbers on London's Underground network have fallen by 95% since Britain went into lockdown in March, while the number of bus journeys has fallen by 85%. Earlier on Friday, the transport operator said it had secured 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in government funding to cover a shortfall in revenue until October.

TfL has said the requirement to maintain a two-meter distance from other people will mean buses and the tube will only be able to carry 13-15% of the normal number of passengers even when full services had been restored. Khan said many more Londoners would, therefore, have to walk and cycle to keep the city moving.

Streets between London Bridge and Shoreditch, Euston and Waterloo, and Old Street and Holborn may be limited to buses, pedestrians, and cyclists, his office said. Waterloo Bridge and London Bridge could also be restricted to people walking, cycling and buses only, with pavements, widened to enable people to safely travel between busy railway stations and their workplaces.

London's congestion charge, payable by vehicles driving in a central zone, and ultra-low emission zone will be reintroduced on Monday, the office said. Under the proposals, the congestion charge could increase to 15 pounds ($18.24) a day from 11.50 pounds next month and the hours of operation extended as part of a package of temporary changes, it said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Cong slams Goa govt over surge in COVID-19 cases; seeks Guv's intervention 'to make management effective'

Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be defective on all fronts and the Cabinet has not...

Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment PPE kits, which use settings approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas. The gu...

Redoubled commitment to build Indo-Pacific systems post-COVID: Aus high commissioner-designate

Australia has redoubled its commitment to build the kind of Indo-Pacific political and economic system post-COVID that favours openness and not the so called might is right politics, Australian High Commissioner-designate Barry OFarrell sai...

Amit Shah welcomes Sitharaman's announcements for agri sector

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements for the agricultural sector, which is facing hardships due to the ongoing lockdown, and said the Modi government believes that Indias develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020