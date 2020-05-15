Left Menu
Russian doctors say woman contracted virus twice

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:16 IST
Russian doctors say they are treating a woman who may have contracted coronavirus for the second time after recovering from it. The woman was discharged from a hospital in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude after receiving treatment for coronavirus and testing negative for it in early April. But two weeks later she started having respiratory symptoms again and tested positive for the virus for the second time.

She was readmitted to the hospital and is currently being treated, says its chief doctor Tatyana Symbelova. “The question is whether it's a re-infection, because 15-16 days passed between discharged and respiratory symptoms appearing, or the disease she had earlier coming back. It is not entirely clear for us at this point,” Symbelova says.

According to the World Health Organization, no studies have shown people who have recovered from the coronavirus are immune to becoming infected again. Russia reported over 262,000 coronavirus cases on Friday and 2,418 deaths.

