Left Menu
Development News Edition

France: Child dies with symptoms of rare condition likely linked to coronavirus

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:25 IST
France: Child dies with symptoms of rare condition likely linked to coronavirus

France's national health agency announced a 9-year-old child had died in France with symptoms of a rare inflammatory condition likely linked to coronavirus. Doctor Fabrice Michel of the La Timone hospital in Marseille, where the child was hospitalized, confirmed to Associated Press on Friday “the child had tested positive in serological tests to SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19. But he says the child had not developed any symptoms of COVID-19.

The child died of brain damage relating to cardiac arrest with a form of Kawasaki disease. About 125 children in France have developed symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease and some French doctors believe it is linked to coronavirus. Doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain have been warned to look out for this rare inflammatory condition in children. Last month, Britain's Paediatric Intensive Care Society issued an alert to doctors noting there has been an increase in the number of children with “a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care” across the country.

The group says there was “growing concern” that either a COVID-19 related syndrome was emerging in children or a different, unidentified disease might be responsible..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

AIFF President Praful Patel interacts with national teams

All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Friday suggested the Under-17 women World Cup squad members to inspire each other and also asked the national teams to stay patient as the players wait for action to begin. Patel ...

UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, government scientific advisers said on Friday.Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The government has said ...

Haryana records 854 total COVID-19 positive cases

Haryana Health Department on Friday confirmed that the state has so far recorded a total of 854 coronavirus positive cases. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 854, including 377 active cases, 464 recovereddisch...

Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 9,932

As many as 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,932, according to the state Health Department. Out of 9,932 total cases, 4,035 have been cureddischarged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020