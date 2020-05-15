Left Menu
Development News Edition

(OFFICIAL) UPDATE 1-Ontario to let retailers, vehicle dealerships open next Tuesday, with limits

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:45 IST
(OFFICIAL) UPDATE 1-Ontario to let retailers, vehicle dealerships open next Tuesday, with limits

Ontario will allow some retail stores as well as vehicle dealerships and construction sites to reopen next Tuesday, its premier said on Thursday, as Canada's most-populous province takes steps to restart its economy after a two-month shutdown. Only retailers with a street-front entrance can reopen, officials said, with indoor malls to remain closed. Some leisure activities and horse racing will also be allowed as of Tuesday, although guidelines for social distancing and sanitation remain in place.

Golf courses and marinas will reopen on Saturday, and some leisure activities - including tennis and gymnastics - can resume on Tuesday, the officials added. Ontario, which is Canada's economic engine, has proposed a three-stage reopening, with each phase lasting two to four weeks, according to the government plan.

"We have to see a (downward) trend for a couple of weeks, so there's no time frame on Stage 2," Premier Doug Ford said. Ontario reported an increase of 345 cases and 33 deaths on Thursday, according to provincial data. The province's long-term care homes have been particularly hit by the pandemic.

Overall, Canada's coronavirus death toll edged up by 2.5% to 5,337 from Wednesday, one of the smallest daily increases. Ontario is advising retailers to install barriers around checkout counters, provide sanitation for customers and staff, and control the number of people in a store at one time, while construction sites should stagger shifts and be transparent about how sites are sanitized.

"We have a long way to go and a long road to recovery, but let's take some time to be grateful for how far we all have come," Ford said. Ontario shut down most of its economy in mid-March.

Provinces across Canada are slowly reopening their economies. British Columbia and Alberta, Canada's westernmost provinces, are allowing retailers, restaurants and hair stylists to open their doors over the next week, under strict social-distancing guidelines. The premier of Quebec, which has been Canada's coronavirus epicenter, with 60% of the country's deaths, said a planned reopening of the province on May 25 could only take place if case numbers continue to fall.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Bundesliga's return a good news for world of football: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrids Dani Carvajal feels that the resumption of Bundesliga is good news for the world of football and hopes that the league set an example for other countries. Its good news for sport and the world of football. Were all excited to s...

Rihanna soars temperature even during quarantine

Singer-songwriter Rihanna is soaring the temperature even in quarantine at home.The 32-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram video of a recent night during quarantine on Thursday local time, where the singer is seen prepping dinner, po...

Special train carrying 496 people arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi

A special train carrying 496 people from New Delhi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, officials said. Altogether 1,503 people boarded the train in New Delhi and the rest of the passengers got down at Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Hijli Kharagpur, an E...

Soccer-FIFA to choose 2023 women's World Cup hosts on June 25

The hosts for the 2023 womens World Cup will be chosen at an online meeting of the FIFA Council on June 25, the global soccer body said on Friday. FIFA will choose between Brazil, Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020