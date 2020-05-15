Left Menu
20 deaths, 340 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in 24 hours

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:47 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 9,932 on Friday with 340 new cases being reported since previous night, 261 of them in Ahmedabad district, a senior official said. During the same period, 20 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to 606, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

On the other hand, 282 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,035, she said. According to Ravi, the recovery rate has reached 40.62 per cent from 38.43 per cent as of Thursday.

Among those who walked out of hospitals after recovery was a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient woman in Vadodara who defeated virus, disproving the notion that it is hard for aged persons to recover from infection, Ravi said. Of the 340 new cases recorded in Gujarat in 24 hours, 261 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where significant number of cases were found since Thursday night were Surat (32), Vadodara (15), Rajkot (12) and Gandhinagar (11). 14 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Panchmahal, Anand and Mehsana districts.

Out of 9,932 cases recorded in Gujarat so far, as many as 7,171 were reported in Ahmedabad district, followed by 1,015 in Surat and 625 in Vadodara. A majority of deaths were also reported in these three districts. While 479 coronavirus patients have died so far in Ahmedabad, 47 have died in Surat and 32 in Vadodara.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 9,932, new cases 340, deaths 606, discharged 4,035, active cases 5,291 and people tested so far 1,27,859. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK

