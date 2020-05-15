Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-positive woman gives birth in Delhi hospital; baby tests negative for virus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:26 IST
COVID-positive woman gives birth in Delhi hospital; baby tests negative for virus

A 28-year-old COVID-positive pregnant woman, who was allegedly refused admission by some hospitals after she went into labour, has delivered a baby at a healthcare facility here and the new-born tested negative for the infection, doctors said. The woman gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday in the 39th week of her pregnancy and the child has tested negative for coronavirus. It was a normal delivery, the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said in a statement.

All immediate family members of the woman have also tested positive for COVID-19 and the woman was refused admission by some hospitals before she was brought to the facility, the statement added. Pregnant women are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as compared to other adults, Dr Ajay Sinha, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, said.

“Though not all have serious complications if affected by coronavirus and only experience mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, it is important that extra care and precautions are taken for treatment and management of pregnant women who are COVID-positive, for the well-being of the mother and the unborn child,” he said. "In this case, she was tested positive after going through a compulsory COVID-19 test pertaining to the current situation, few days before her due delivery date," Sinha said. Dr Kiranabala Dash, Consultant, Gynaecology, said the woman was COVID-positive and hence, the staff had to be extra cautious to ensure that no harm was caused to either the mother or the child.

“All measures were taken to ensure the child does not contract any virus," Dash added. The mother and the child have been kept under observation in isolation and both of them are doing well, the doctors said. "The patient and her kid is being looked after by the hospital staff as her entire family has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient initially had health complications post-delivery such as low BP but is doing fine now," the hospital said in the statement.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. Were in the midst of something thats pretty s...

White tigers charm visitors as Sofia Zoo reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Two white tigers have made their first public appearance at the Sofia Zoo, which has reopened after being closed for two months because of the coronavirus.Blue-eyed Chiafa and his sister Narcis, who are a genetic variation of the better-kno...

Soccer-City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

Fans preparing to follow the action in the first top-flight professional soccer league to resume after the COVID-19 lockdown should be prepared to keep their distance or risk seeing future matches cancelled, the mayor of Dortmund said. The ...

Miners boost London stocks after solid China data

London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in Chinas factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020