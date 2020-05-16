Amazon planning to reopen its French warehouses from May 19

Amazon said on Friday it is aiming to gradually reopen its French warehouses from May 19 as the U.S. e-commerce giant is finalizing an agreement with unions and work councils that should put an end to a spat that led to a more than one-month closure of the sites.

Its six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 following court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

"We are currently finalizing a process with French unions and works councils, and we are hopeful that we will be able to re-open our French fulfillment centres in the coming days", Amazon said.