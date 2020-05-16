Kargil becomes coronavirus free district
Kargil in Ladakh has become the coronavirus-free district, informed Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday.ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 16-05-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 08:29 IST
Kargil became COVID-19 free after the discharge of the two patients from dedicated Covid-19 Hospital Kargil which included a two-year-old boy.
Earlier, six suspected cases of lethal infection were also discharged. (ANI)
