Kota in Rajasthan reports fresh coronavirus case

Rajasthan's Kota district reported a fresh coronavirus case on Saturday, officials said

The district had reported 48 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike, they said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 319. A total of 156 people have been discharged and 97 patients are undergoing treatment here. The pandemic has claimed 10 lives in Kota so far, the officials said. "The contact history of the 48 coronavirus-infected people reported on Friday is going on," Medical College Hospital Superintendent Chandrashekhar Sushil said

"The detection of 48 patients in a single day hints at community spread of the disease and that we have now entered the third stage," he said. Manoj Saluja, Associate Professor (medicine), Government Medical College Kota said 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the district are asymptomatic. He said special care should be taken of the 15 per cent vulnerable population comprising those affected by diabetes, hypertension and the elderly people. "If we succeed to secure 15 per cent of the vulnerable population, rest of the population that relatively comprises young people need not panic because 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Kota are without other illnesses," Saluja added. The total number of cases in Rajasthan mounted to 4,838 on Saturday.