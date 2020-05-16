Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 129; 438 fresh cases take tally to 9,333

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:26 IST
COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 129; 438 fresh cases take tally to 9,333

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi rose to 129 and the total number of cases in the national capital climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said. On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi Health Department said with six more fatalities reported, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 129. It, however, said the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 8,895, including 123 deaths.  With 438 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 9,333. Of the total number of deceased patients, 62 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 50 per cent of the fatalities here.

Thirty-five of them were aged between 50-59 years and 26 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said. Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

A total of 3,518 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,254 active cases, the Delhi health department said. Meanwhile, two more private hospitals have been declared as COVID hospitals for admitting positive or suspected cases of coronavirus infection on a payment basis, it said.

The two hospitals are -- Batra Hospital and Research Centre, Tughlakabad (50 isolation beds) and Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, Safdarjung Development Area (40 isolation beds), according to an order issued on Saturday by the Delhi health department. A total of 1,30,845 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 1,983, it said. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 9,333 cases recorded so far, at least 1,758 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 155 of them are in ICU and 26 on ventilators.  The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 76.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases- health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 ...

Two more trains to bring back stranded HP residents, one will head to WB from Una

Two more special trains will bring back Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Mumbai and Goa due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, whereas one train will ensure the return of West Bengal natives stranded in HP, an official said on Satur...

MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle My cyclone programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdow...

PIL in HC for ensuring immediate treatment to COVID-19, other critical patients in govt hospitals

A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court has sought a direction to the AAP government to ensure people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other critically ill patients are immediately admitted to hospitals and treated. The plea, by consumer right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020