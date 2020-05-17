Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Rishikesh

A man, who had returned here from Mumbai on May 15, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The man's swab sample report confirming that he is positive arrived past midnight on Saturday, PRO, AIIMS Rishikesh, Harish Thapliyal said.

The area where the patient's residence is located will be categorised as a containment zone, Covid duty magistrate of Rishikesh, Apoorva Pandey, said. The patient's family will also be subjected to COVID-19 test and kept in quarantine, she said.

His contact tracing is being done, the official said.