Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico prepares to resume economic activity as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 07:19 IST
Mexico prepares to resume economic activity as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Mexico on Sunday reported 49,219 cases of the coronavirus, 2,075 more than the previous day, as the country prepares to resume economic activities deemed essential.

Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, increased by 132, to a total of 5,177. Mexico announced last week a plan to gradually resume economic activity that has been halted by the coronavirus, starting on June 1.

On Friday, Mexico’s government said the automotive industry could exit the coronavirus lockdown before June 1 if companies had in place approved safety measures. Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell told a news conference on Sunday that cases had started to stabilize over the past week in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, which has the highest level of infection in the country.

Authorities have said that the true number of cases could be up to nine times greater than the reported total because many of those infected likely did not go to the doctor, did not develop symptoms or were not properly diagnosed. Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from the coronavirus than the global average so far because of the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution - study

Chinas levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last years levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.The rebound wa...

Rugby league-Sport shutdown sent 'Jimmy the Jet' into rehab - partner

New South Wales and South Sydney Rabbitohs back James Roberts checked into rehab because the coronavirus shutdown of sport left such a big hole in his life, his partner told Australian media on Monday. Health experts have warned that a prol...

Japan slips into recession, slump set to worsen as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japans economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-12 years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.Mondays first-quarter GDP data underlined the broa...

Shramik train, to cover 2,700 km route, leaves for Manipur from Andhra

A Shramik special train bound for Manipur started from Vijayawada railway station on Sunday, which will cover the longest route of roughly 2,700 kilometres. The train is carrying approximately 1,550 migrant workers, who were living in Andhr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020