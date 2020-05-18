Indonesia reports 496 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths

Indonesia reports 496 new coronavirus infections, 43 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:33 IST
Indonesia reported on Monday 496 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,010, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto
Yurianto also announced 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 1,191, while 4,324 people have recovered. More than 143,030 people have been tested, he said.
