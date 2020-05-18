Man dies due to COVID-19 in Bihar, state tally surges to 1,326 with 148 new cases,

Bihar witnessed a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases with 148 new infections, while another person died due to the virus, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 8, officials said on Monday. The COVID-19 tally in Bihar jumped to 1,326 with state capital Patna topping the list at 164 confirmed cases, followed by Munger at 126.

"6 more Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1,326... We are ascertaining the trail of infection. This data is of last night but received in the morning," Health Department, Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, said in a tweet on Monday. The state government had reported 142 new cases late on Sunday night.

A 55-year-old diabetic migrant worker, who fell ill after returning to Bihar from Mumbai and died before his sample was collected and tested positive for the deadly virus, became the state's eighth COVID-19 fatality. The deceased died in the early hours of May 15, after suffering "cardio pulmonary arrest", at a hospital in Khagaria district, Kumar said on Sunday evening.

He had come along with wife and a grandson from Mumbai on May 13 by a 'Shramik Special' train that pulled up at Saharsa. Out of total 1,326 positive cases in 38 districts, 475 have recovered, leaving the state with 843 active cases.

The total number of samples tested so far is 45,790.