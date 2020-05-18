Left Menu
#IndonesiaWhatever: Indonesians vent online over virus response

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:53 IST
A flood of criticism of the Indonesian government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the behaviour of many Indonesians has appeared on social media under a hashtag that translates as #IndonesiaWhatever.

The posts followed online comments by a doctor and social media influencer, Tirta Mandira Hudhi, who was outraged by the easing of a flight ban that led to passengers inundating a Jakarta airport late last week and ignoring guidelines on social distancing. On his Instagram account, the doctor posted a picture of himself in full personal protective equipment, holding a sign with the words "Indonesia? Whatever. Do what you like!"

By Monday, the post had drawn more than 400,000 likes and the hashtag #IndonesiaTerserah was among the top trending on Instagram and Twitter. Indonesia has the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia outside China, but was slower than neighbours to impose restrictions to curb the virus and is already discussing when to relax them.

Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, defended the government's handling of the epidemic, telling Reuters there had been no relaxation of social distancing policies despite its revision of travel restrictions. But the doctor said his post was prompted by scenes such as those at the airport which undermined the efforts of frontline medical workers.

"Why are we Indonesians so careless and reckless. At least wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Respect the volunteers who are working hard to save your lives,” commented one Twitter user, @bitts1969. A musician, Willy Winarko, penned a #IndonesiaTerserah rap song, and @Peacetoall20 wrote that the government had given up trying to persuade people to stay at home, adding: "Now survival of the fittest begins."

In another online comment, Doctor Anggi wrote: "Health workers fight to break the chain of COVID-19, while on the other hand people just break the rules... It’s like unrequited love #IndonesiaTerserah". The coronavirus has killed 1,191 people in the country of nearly 270 million. Since March, 52 Indonesian doctors, nurses and dentists have died from COVID-19.

Indonesia has continued to record hundreds of new coronavirus cases each day. The total now surpasses 18,000, with health experts sceptical the epidemic is under control. (Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Timothy Heritage)

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shout-out to on-duty sanitation workers outside his residence

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa. Amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, the actors 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans ...

Euro zone bond yields fall on negative rate talk in UK

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, pulled lower with British gilt yields on growing speculation that Britain may be next to push interest rates below 0.Italys bond market, where yields fell over 4 basis points as prices rose, ...

With one-way systems and floor markings, Britain increases rail services

Britains rail network on Monday added more services for the first time since the country went into coronavirus lockdown two months ago, testing new measures to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding.Network Rail said that just under ...

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy.

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy....
