Left Menu
Development News Edition

In race to COVID-19 drugs, EU may fast track remdesivir sale before U.S.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:53 IST
In race to COVID-19 drugs, EU may fast track remdesivir sale before U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union may give an initial green light in the coming days for sale of the drug remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, the head of its medicines agency said on Monday, fast-tracking the drug to market amid tight global competition for resources. The United States, which has angered the EU with aggressive tactics in a procurement race during the global pandemic, has yet to issue a similar approval for the drug, made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead.

Demand for remdesivir has been growing as there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. "It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorization can be issued in the coming days," the head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday at a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

An EU conditional marketing authorization allows a drug to be sold for a year in the 27-nation bloc before all necessary data are available on its efficacy and side effects. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before its sale has been authorized.

EMA's recommendation on compassionate use matched an emergency authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier in May after Gilead provided data showing the drug had helped COVID-19 patients. But the EU is now moving rapidly to the next step in the authorization procedure.

The equivalent procedure in the U.S. is called "accelerated approval", as opposed to the standard authorization that the FDA grants to medicines that pass all tests before their marketing. As pressure mounts to ramp up production of the drug, Gilead has said it was in discussions with chemical and drug manufacturers to produce remdesivir for Europe and Asia until at least 2022.

The company is also negotiating long-term licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries. But it is still unclear how soon sufficient amounts of the drug could be available to meet the world's need for treatment.

Apart from remdesivir, Rasi said other possible treatments against COVID-19 that may be available quickly are those based on monoclonal antibodies, which can "neutralize" the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He also warned that Europe could face shortages of a COVID-19 vaccine if it were developed in a year's time, echoing concerns raised by EU health ministers and officials earlier in May.

Because the vaccine could be developed outside of the EU, and the bloc's production capacity may be insufficient to meet all needs, he said the EU should have a common strategy to deliver shots first to people most in need, such as medics and nurses.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hosiery exporters seek extension of loan moratorium by 3-6 months

Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend by at least another three months the moratorium on servicing of interest and principal on loans for MSMEs and non-MSMEs which are not big corporate...

Markets to be opened with staggered timings; four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Markets to be opened with staggered timings four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed Delhi CM Kejriwal....

Taxis with 2 passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with 1 passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Taxis with 2 passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with 1 passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed Delhi CM Kejriwal....

5 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 86

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the state, an official said. All the five cases were reported from the states Hamirpur district. Of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020