5 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 85

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh went up to 85 after five new cases were reported in Hamirpur district on Monday.

ANI | Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:00 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh went up to 85 after five new cases were reported in Hamirpur district on Monday. "With five new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Hamirpur district today, total positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rise to 85," said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary Health.

At present, there are 37 active cases in the state while 503 results are awaited. 41 people have recovered from COVID-19 while three people have succumbed to the infection. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

