Slovakia to reopen malls, schools and ease travel as coronavirus cases slow

Slovakia will reopen shopping malls, theatres and cinemas as of Wednesday under strict hygienic conditions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

The country, which has had far fewer cases of the new coronavirus than most European nations, will also make it easier to travel on a short-term basis to eight other states from Thursday without requiring a negative coronavirus test or two-week quarantine upon return, Matovic said. The countries are neighbours Czech Republic, Austria, Poland and Hungary as well as Croatia, Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia. Matovic did not mention Slovakia's fifth neighbour Ukraine.

A number of European countries have been taking steps to lift restrictions on travel, but many of the measure have lacked bilateral coordination needed to effectively lift the barriers. The country of 5.4 million will also reopen kindergartens and the first five grades of elementary schools from June 1, with participation on a voluntary basis, Matovic said.

Wearing face masks will no longer be obligatory outside as of Wednesday, but masks will remain compulsory in indoor areas such as shops or offices. Slovakia acted early with harsh measures to halt the spread of the virus in March. It has reported 1,495 cases of the new coronavirus and 28 deaths as of Sunday, among the lowest per-capita numbers in the EU. It recorded one new case on Sunday.