Nigeria to impose 'precision lockdown' in coronavirus hotspots - PTF chair
Nigeria will impose 'precision lockdown' measures in areas that report rapid increases in cases of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force said on Monday.
The government also extended a full lockdown in the northern economic hub of Kano state, which has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country, behind the commercial capital of Lagos, and where authorities are investigating a spate of mysterious deaths.
