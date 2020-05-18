Delta to resume flying several major routes in June

Delta to resume flying several major routes in JuneReuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:27 IST
Delta Air Lines said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salt Lake City to Mexico City is among several routes the U.S. carrier is resuming next month even as its overall second quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year.
