Moscow reports 77 deaths from COVID-19

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST
Moscow health officials say 77 people died of coronavirus in the city in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number for the Russian capital so far. With a total of over 146,000 confirmed infections and 1,580 deaths, Russia's capital currently accounts for more than half of the country's virus cases and 58% of all reported deaths.

Russia's caseload surpassed 290,000 on Monday, with the death toll exceeding 2,700. The country's comparatively low death rate has raised questions in the West, with experts suggesting Russia may be under-reporting deaths. Russian officials vehemently deny these allegations and attribute the relatively low number of COVID-19 deaths to measures the country has taken to curb the spread of the virus.

