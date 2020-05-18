263 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad; 31 more die

As many as 31 more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in Ahmedabad on Monday, taking the toll in the district to 555, while the COVID-19 tally rose to 8,683 with the addition of 263 new cases, the health department said. Also, 181 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 2,841, it said.

The district now has 5,286 active cases. Ahmedabae city's central zone is the worst affected by coronavirus pandemic, followed by the south zone. Four civic wards in the central zone and three in the south zone fall under containment areas.