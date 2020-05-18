Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conditions in UK autumn and winter may see pick up in coronavirus spread -govt adviser

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:01 IST
Conditions in UK autumn and winter may see pick up in coronavirus spread -govt adviser

Conditions in autumn and winter may provide an evironment in which the spread of the coronavirus picks up again, England's deputy chief medical officer said on Monday, warning the country may have to live with the virus in the long-term.

Asked at a news conference about the government's preparedness for a possible second wave of the virus, Jonathan Van-Tam said: "We may have to live and learn to live with this virus in the long term and certainly for many months to come, if not several years. A vaccine may change that but we can’t be sure we will get a vaccine."

He added: "There may be an element of seasonaility and it may well be that the autumn and winter conditions provide a better environment for the virus to then do its work again. So we have to be very cautious about that and plan for these kinds of healthcare surges that we hope we don't need."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss BriatoreTwo-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss F...

10 more test coronavirus positive in HP, total cases rise to 91

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 10 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected to 91, officials said. Five fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, three from Bilaspur, one each from Kangra and Chamba districts, Special ...

Obama, Biden not targets of criminal investigation in review of Russia probe, AG Barr says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBIs handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation for former President Barack Obama or former Vice President...

Entire office building needn't be closed if 1 or 2 COVID-19 cases are reported: Health Ministry

The entire office building need not be closed if one or two cases of COVID-19 are reported there and work can resume after it is disinfected as per protocol, the Union health ministry said on Monday. However, if there is a larger outbreak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020