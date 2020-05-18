Left Menu
COVID-19 tally goes up to 228 in Jharkhand; patients fast recovering in Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:18 IST
Five more persons on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 228 in the state. Out of the total cases, 98 are active cases while 127 recovered and three died, according to a government bulletin.

The total cases include 93 migrants who were found infected with the virus, it said. One each person from Hazaribag, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, Garhwa and Dhanbad districts tested positive to the infection during the day, health officials said.

Thirteen of the 24 districts in the state have COVID-19 cases, the government bulletin said. Ranchi, which is in the Red Zone, has only 13 active cases out of the total 105 cases in the state capital, it said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said that seven more infected patients recovered in the state capital, reducing active cases to only thirteen out of a total 105 positive cases. "Again Ranchi, which has become a role model for the country on recovery rate, has good news. Seven persons recovered on Monday," a release said quoting Ray.

"The success is due to team work," he said and expressed optimism that the good work would continue to contain the spread of the infection. Ninety persons have recovered in Ranchi so far with the help of the doctors, health workers and administrative officials, he said.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh said that a 40-year-old person, who reached Shankarpur, about five km from Hazaribag town, from Mumbai on May 13, tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday. He was in a quarantine centre soon after he reached the village, the DC said, adding now he has been shifted to the isolation ward of Hazaribag Medical College Hospital.

All the of 22 patients from Barkatha, Bishnugarh, Hazaribag Sadar and Katkumsandi area of the district are under treatment. With 26 cases, Garhwa has the highest number of active cases followed by Hazaribag (23), the bulletin said.

