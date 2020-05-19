Pro sports events in California could begin sans fans June 1 -governor

Pro sports events in California could begin sans fans June 1 -governorReuters | Sacramento | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:57 IST
California could allow pro sporting events to take place without fans present as soon as June 1, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.
Such a move, which would be predicated on a continued decrease of coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations in the most populous U.S. state, comes as the San Francisco Bay Area opens for manufacturing, logistics and curbside retail services.
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Gavin Newsom
- San Francisco Bay Area