Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students help keep Greek COVID hospital on track

PTI | Athens | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:28 IST
Students help keep Greek COVID hospital on track

More than a century ago, the Sotiria hospital in Athens was built as a public sanatorium for patients with a feared infectious disease that spread through coughing and killed indiscriminately — tuberculosis. Now Greece's main hospital for COVID-19 patients, it's also the focus of a hands-on training program for dozens of medical students who volunteered to relieve hard-pressed doctors from simpler duties while gaining a close peek at the front lines as medical history is being made.

When the Sotiria — which means “salvation” in Greek — was designated to lead the country's coronavirus response in March, medical staff quickly found themselves too busy to properly carry out ordinary duties at a major Athens hospital that treats all kinds of patients. That's when two doctors and professors of medicine at Athens University thought of seeking help from volunteers. The program was initially designed for graduates in medicine, but so many students, mostly in their final year, asked to join that it ended up running with them — 56 young men and women from Greek and Slovakian medical schools.

“They underwent rigorous training, and were assigned specific duties and peripheral jobs,” said Garyfallia Poulakou, an assistant professor and contagious disease expert who organized the two-month program together with Kostas Syrigos, a professor of medicine and medical oncology. “Under no circumstances were they to enter the so-called Red Zone with the COVID-19 patients,” she said. “They proved to be fearless, and the experience for me was very, very positive.” The students carry out mundane but necessary jobs at the hospital's pathological clinic, such as attending minor operations, taking blood samples and handling paperwork. In the COVID-19 section, their duties included taking delivery of blood samples in the safe zone and talking to relatives who were not allowed in to see the patients.

Anna Karagiannakou, 21, a third-year student at Safarik University in Kosice, Slovakia, said she has gained vital insights into what being a doctor fully entails. “Although I wasn't allowed to help treat coronavirus patients, I saw this as an opportunity to provide assistance with other tasks and gain experience at a historic moment in crisis conditions, the like of which I may never encounter again,” she said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

With utensils packed in a bucket, besides other belongings, 42-year-old Lal Babus family walks from Manesar to Gurgaon railway station everyday in hope of getting their chance to travel back to Bihars Muzaffarpur district. Babu says his fam...

Sodexo BRS India certified as 'Great Place to Work 2020'

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 19 ANINewsVoir Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, the leader in digital employee benefits in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. As an organization, Sodexo has always functioned on the ...

German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

German investor sentiment improved much more than expected in May as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europes largest economy eased and hopes for a recovery in second half of the year grew, a survey showed on Tuesday...

Google's mobile search finally has a dark mode

Google on Tuesday will begin rolling out dark mode for its search application on mobile for Android and iOS. According to Mashable, once that update is live, the app should default to dark mode if you have it enabled on a system-wide level....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020