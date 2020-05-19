Left Menu
25 Quarantine facilities identified in Free State

“We have 10 quarantine facilities that are state-owned whilst 15 are privately-owned. The rest will be announced once ready for occupation,” Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela said.

Updated: 19-05-2020 18:10 IST
The Free State has a total of 165 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 115 recoveries and six deaths. Image Credit: ANI

The Free State government has identified 25 quarantine facilities to accommodate people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, on the province's risk-adjusted strategy on COVID-19, she said a vigorous repair and maintenance programme has been undertaken by the provincial Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The programme has been undertaken to improve the conditions of these facilities and bring them up to an acceptable level.

"These facilities are primarily used to isolate our people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients for continuous monitoring by our health workers. In total, we have almost 1 700 beds across the province. We have satisfied ourselves that all the sites are habitable and decent to accommodate people," said the Premier.

Meanwhile, maintenance work has been completed at Phillip Sanders Resort and Transnet Lodge in Bloemfontein. As of Tuesday, 56 people have been quarantined at Phillip Sanders, while a further 129 are under quarantine at Transnet Lodge.

Maintenance work has been completed at the following resorts to be utilized for quarantine:

Willem Pretorius in Lejweleputswa District;

Seekoevlei and Sterkfontein Resorts in Thabo Mofutsanyane District.

The resorts will be handed over to the Department of Health on Wednesday.

The Free State has a total of 165 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 115 recoveries and six deaths.

"Through the sterling work of the Provincial Department of Health, our government has to date, screened 1 352 787 people. This constitutes over 40 % of the provincial population. I am proud to announce that as of this morning, 3 302 of 3 324 contacts have been traced. The screening and tracing are ongoing as we speak," Ntombela said.

The province has conducted 19 834 tests by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

Areas, where water is a challenge, have also be identified. These areas have been providing with tanks and tankers.

To date; 2 622 tanks have been procured; 1 806 tanks have been delivered and 134 trucks have been procured and delivered.

Social services

Ntombela acknowledged work done by the Department of Social Development in ensuring that communities especially the homeless, are provided with shelter and food.

"Since the beginning of the lockdown, the department in partnership with municipalities distributed food parcels to vulnerable communities through the Community Nutrition Development Centres, Non-Profit Organisations, and Faith-Based Organisations."

"In addition to the distribution of food parcels to the most vulnerable, we have also intervened in various cases related to Gender-Based Violence and provided psycho-social support services to affected individuals and families," she said.

The distribution of food parcels in the province is as follows:

Community Nutrition Development Centre (CNDC) – 4 311

Drop-in Centres and Protective Workshops – 6 060

Departmental Equitable Share - 2 482

Distribution of Food Parcels by National Lotteries Commission – 938

Distribution of Food Parcels by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) – 7487

The total number of homeless persons accommodated at shelters continues to fluctuate and has since decreased from 317 to 269 due to re-unification with families and other issues.

The province has worked with various stakeholders, including taxi organisations to disinfect all the 65 formal taxi rank structures.

"To protect the drivers and the passengers in the taxi industry, we have provided the Provincial Taxi Council and Taxi Associations with disinfection gel, sanitisers, masks and gloves. We will continue to ensure that public transport modes adhere to the rules of sanitisation and social distancing. We plead with our public transport users to bear with us, and adhere to the rules," said the Premier.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

