International pandemic cooperation a 'no brainer'- EU Commission chief

International pandemic cooperation a 'no brainer'- EU Commission chiefReuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:00 IST
International cooperation should be a no brainer during a global pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
"The greatest act of courage is to play as a team," she told a virtual World Health Assembly in a comment apparently aimed at the United States, which has threatened to withdraw its membership of the World Health Organization.