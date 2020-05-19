Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 5 hospitals enroll in ICMR study to assess efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:36 IST
COVID-19: 5 hospitals enroll in ICMR study to assess efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine

Five hospitals have enrolled so far for an observational study being conducted by ICMR to assess the efficacy of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication against COVID-19 among healthcare personnel. Five hospitals -- AIIMS Jodhpur, Maulana Azad Medical College and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, Apollo Hospital in Chennai and AIIMS, Patna have been enrolled in the 12-week long study launched in the first week of May, Dr Rajnikant Srivastava, head of Department of Research Management, Policy Planning and Communication at the Indian Council of Medical Research in Delhi said.

Dr Suman Kanungo, Scientist at the ICMR who is coordinating the study, said healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitation workers who are taking care of COVID-19 patients and working in COVID areas in these five hospitals have been enrolled in this observational study. "The aim is to evaluate the incidence of coronavirus infection among healthcare workers who are taking hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis," Dr Kanungo said, adding that the side-effects will also be estimated. "Any adverse event following intake of the drug will be noted and analysed in this structured study," the scientist said.

"There is a plan to enroll around 1,500 healthcare workers in the study. All those participating in the study would undergo COVID-19 test before they are being enrolled and every two weeks henceforth," Dr Kanungo said. "There will be no intervention from our side. Healthcare workers who are taking hydroxychloroquine will be followed for twelve weeks," the scientist said.

According to an ICMR official, there is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 cases and therefore, there is not enough proof to advise it for general public use as of now. The ICMR has recommended the use of the drug as a preventive medication to healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case. Besides, the Union Health Ministry has also recommended the use of Hydroxychloroquine in combination with Azithromycin on COVID-19 affected patients suffering from severe disease and requiring ICU management.

Hydroxychloroquine is one among the four treatment protocols that is being evaluated during the randomized controlled clinical trials under the WHO's Solidarity trial to find an effective treatment for COVID-19 across selected hospitals. The other three treatment protocols are Remdesivir, combination of Lopinavir and Ritonavir and Lopinavir and Ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a. Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria. India is the largest producer of the drug globally. Hydroxychloroquine recently failed in two separate randomized controlled trials conducted in China and France, the findings of which were published in the BMJ journal on May 15. The number of coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark in the country on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the infection touched 3,163, according to the Union Health Ministry.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha gets two years extension

Ayurveda expert Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has got two years extension as the secretary, Ministry of Ayush, according to an official order issued on TuesdayThe move assumes significance as the Ayush Ministry has been recommending traditional med...

UP Cong chief dragged while on dharna over buses for migrants; FIR against him, Priyanka Gandhi's Secretary in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras personal secretary Sandeep Singh and partys Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. Earlier i...

Consider tests on frontline warriors in 2 COVID-19 zones: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Nagpur district collector and city commissioner of police to consider conducting COVID-19 tests on all medical and police personnel discharging duty in two containment zones here - Satranjipura and...

Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases; 43 more deaths take toll to 800: BMC.

Mumbais COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases 43 more deaths take toll to 800 BMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020