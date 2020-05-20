Left Menu
U.S. Chamber CEO warns against overdoing it with production "reshoring" effort

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:36 IST
The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday warned the U.S. government against overdoing a major effort underway to rip U.S. supply chains out of China, warning that closing the United States to business with other countries would harm the economy. "Protecting the resiliency of our supply chain doesn't have to mean reshoring all production in the United States," Thomas Donohue, CEO of the Chamber, told an online conference.

"As we look to the future, there may be a need to increase domestic production in some industries and for some critical parts, but there will also need to continue to be a huge place in the U.S. economy for a global supply chain."

