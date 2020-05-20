Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:39 IST
Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

As Japan's restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution.

The pub in Tokyo's normally bustling Shinjuku district has installed a machine that sprays customers with hypochlorous acid water as they enter. Customers are first greeted by a hostess on a monitor, of course, who instructs them to disinfect their hands and check their temperature with a thermometer provided.

They then step into a machine that looks like an airport security scanner, or a car-wash for humans, to get sprayed with a fine mist of the chlorine-based disinfectant for 30 seconds. Customers then pick up a map that guides them to their seats where they order with smartphones.

Throughout the process, they have not come into contact with a single person. "We wanted to develop a system that is in accordance with the new lifestyle and something that is a high model that could prevent infection," said the president of the Kichiri&Co group that owns the pub.

"It's still an experiment, but once we develop the system, we want to share the know-how at each of our restaurants." A clear acrylic screen is set up between each diner to further minimize the risk of infection, and it seems to work.

"I feel safe," said one woman customer who didn't want to be identified. "But being in there for 30 seconds was a bit long. I was like, when will this be over."

Kichiri has also installed a spraying booth, which cost more than 700,000 yen (US$6,493), at a pub in Osaka city, where the government is expected to lift a coronavirus emergency on Thursday. It remains in place in Tokyo.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Medical team from Kerala leaves for UAE on mission to treat COVID-19 patients

A 105-member medical team from Kerala left for the United Arab Emirates UAE on a mission to treat COVID-19 patients there early on Wednesday, as part of an initiative of VPS healthcare group based in the Gulf nation. The team comprising nur...

Six feet distancing not enough to stop virus transmission in light winds: Study

The current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to a study which says a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet. Researchers, includ...

Indian-American CEO supports Trump, says phased opening of economy right thing to do

The Indian-American CEO of a leading restaurant chain in the US has supported President Donald Trumps move to open the American economy in a phased manner amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it is the right thing to do. The US has sta...

China's Taiwan affairs office says reunification is natural trend

Reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is the natural trend of history and efforts to seek independence for the island are a dead-end, Chinas Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said in a statement that China w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020