Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,579

Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

ANI | Bihar | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:21 IST
Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,579
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar. "#BiharFightsCorona 2nd update of the day.6 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 1579.the details are as follows.we are ascertaining their trail of infection.these are results of late last night received in the morning," Kumar tweeted.

He also shared crucial details about the six people who tested positive. All are male, aged between 17 to 42 and hail from Darbhanga district. 9 deaths related to the infection have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rohini jail official tested positive, third instance in one week

An official of Rohini jail was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, four days after a staff member and 15 inmates were found infected with the virus. A Tihar jail official confirmed that the person living next to the infected person in ...

Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers

Australian officials announced a raft of plans on Wednesday to speed up the resumption of public life to boost the ailing economy amid a diplomatic spat with major trading partner China.The government is also talking with Australian univers...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: think-tank report

The H-1B visa-holders, a majority of them Indian IT professionals, do not adversely affect Americans, according to new research, which also suggests that the presence of foreign workforce having such visas boost employment among other worke...

Cricket-Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour - CEO

Pakistan plans to send a 25-man squad to England in July to meet the demands of playing an entire tour in a bio-secure bubble, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief executive Wasim Khan told Reuters.Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests in A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020