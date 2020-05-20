Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:29 IST
Britain's Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolls-Royce, one Britain's best known industrial names, supplies engines for large aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350. It is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly, meaning its earnings will be hit by the collapse in air travel which is expected to last for years.

"This is about adjusting our capacity to meet future demand," Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East told BBC Radio on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues, which were around 15 billion pounds in 2019, and the company said that the job cuts would mostly be in its civil aerospace unit.

The job losses, equivalent to shedding 17% of its workforce, would help it to make annual cost savings of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.59 billion), and it would also be looking to reduce expenditure elsewhere on plant, property and capital costs. Rolls-Royce's headquarters are in Derby, England, and about two-thirds of its civil aerospace jobs are based in the United Kingdom, East said, adding that was "probably a good first proxy" of where the jobs were likely to be lost.

Consultations with unions would now get underway, the company said in its statement, with job losses also expected at its central support functions. Rolls-Royce's defence unit would not need to reduce headcount, it added. About 700 million pounds of the 1.3 billion cost savings would come from the headcount reduction, Rolls said, adding that the cash restructuring costs from cutting the jobs would be about 800 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8160 pounds)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rohini jail official tested positive, third instance in one week

An official of Rohini jail was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, four days after a staff member and 15 inmates were found infected with the virus. A Tihar jail official confirmed that the person living next to the infected person in ...

Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers

Australian officials announced a raft of plans on Wednesday to speed up the resumption of public life to boost the ailing economy amid a diplomatic spat with major trading partner China.The government is also talking with Australian univers...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: think-tank report

The H-1B visa-holders, a majority of them Indian IT professionals, do not adversely affect Americans, according to new research, which also suggests that the presence of foreign workforce having such visas boost employment among other worke...

Cricket-Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour - CEO

Pakistan plans to send a 25-man squad to England in July to meet the demands of playing an entire tour in a bio-secure bubble, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief executive Wasim Khan told Reuters.Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests in A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020