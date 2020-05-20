Philippines reports 279 additional new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Philippines reports 279 additional new coronavirus cases, five deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:39 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday recorded 279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase in nine days, and five additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 842, while infections have risen to 13,221, with total recoveries rising 89 to 2,932.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a senate panel on Wednesday that the country is already facing a second wave of infections, with the first occurring in January when three Chinese from Wuhan tested positive of the virus.
