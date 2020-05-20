Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Missing COVID-19 patients cause for concern for BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:01 IST
Mumbai: Missing COVID-19 patients cause for concern for BMC

Even as Mumbai's COVID-19 count witnesses a significant rise with each passing day, missing coronavirus patients are proving to be a major cause for concern for the city's civic body, which has adopted all possible means to trace them. This was a common occurrence in cases where people experience mild symptoms of the infection or are asymptomatic and undergo testing in private labs, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

"When people who get tested don't furnish their correct contact details like address or phone number, we have to go looking for them after they test positive for the infection. Even testing labs make mistakes while entering contact details of the patients," the official said. For the civic body, which is already burdened with the arduous task of containing the pandemic, untraceable patients are a major concern, as they can worsen the situation.

Mumbai reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11 and as of Tuesday, the city has recorded over 22,700 cases. According to a senior civic official, the BMC adopts all possible means to track down these missing patients from searching for their names on voter's list or tracing them using property card records.

Once they are found, these patients were admitted to the BMC's COVID-19 facilities, depending on their health condition, asymptomatic or otherwise, he said. "We have to rifle through property card records or voters lists and even take the help of local representatives to trace missing patients," the official said.

In some cases, the civic body even had to check the CCTV footage from private testing labs where these missing patients had been tested, he added. Most of these untraceable patients were from slum- dominated areas, where people have some fears and misconceptions about testing positive, which prompt them to furnish fake details to avoid hospitalisation, the official added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus behaving differently in China's northeast clusters, expert says

The novel coronavirus is behaving differently in patients in northeast China who have contracted it recently compared with early cases, indicating it is changing as it spreads, a prominent doctor said.China, which has largely brought the vi...

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England ...

Nine test positive in Uttarakhand for COVID-19, tally rises to 120

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. The latest cases were reported from Uttarkashi 1, Haridwar 1, Udham Singh Nagar 4, Almora 1 and Nainital 2 districts, a state heal...

Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

From measures to deal with cyber bullying and stalking to digital rights, freedom and responsibilities, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has come up with a cyber safety manual for students from class 9 to 12 to ensure developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020