Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan fireworks makers to light up night skies at secret time to cheer nation

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:11 IST
Japan fireworks makers to light up night skies at secret time to cheer nation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

On a night not too far in the future but still being kept secret, skies across Japan will light up with simultaneous fireworks displays from north to south in a plan by fireworks makers to cheer a nation weary of battling the coronavirus.

Fireworks have a centuries-old tradition in Japan, where massive, colorful displays are an iconic symbol of summer and draw hordes of people, many wearing bright summer kimono. They began as a way of warding off bad luck and epidemics. This year, with many festivals, including one of the most famous, on Tokyo's Sumida River, canceled over the virus, fireworks makers facing tough times because of lack of work started talks that led to the "Cheer Up! Fireworks Project".

"Everyone's lost their energy due to the coronavirus and these dark times, so we wanted to cheer them up," said Hiroshi Oguchi, the third generation of his family to work at the San-en Fireworks Co in Shizuoka in central Japan. "Also, Japanese fireworks started out mainly as a way of throwing off bad fortune, and so these are our two goals."

About 130 companies from the northernmost island of Hokkaido to the southernmost ones of Okinawa will participate, setting off fireworks at exactly the same time, Oguchi said. "We are also keeping where it will happen a secret," he added, though the group is considering a social media blast to let people know just before it happens.

Last week, Japan freed 39 of its 47 prefectures from a blanket state of emergency that had lasted most of April, and several more could emerge this week. The economy has taken a major hit, slipping into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, and about 776 people have died.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus behaving differently in China's northeast clusters, expert says

The novel coronavirus is behaving differently in patients in northeast China who have contracted it recently compared with early cases, indicating it is changing as it spreads, a prominent doctor said.China, which has largely brought the vi...

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England ...

Nine test positive in Uttarakhand for COVID-19, tally rises to 120

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. The latest cases were reported from Uttarkashi 1, Haridwar 1, Udham Singh Nagar 4, Almora 1 and Nainital 2 districts, a state heal...

Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

From measures to deal with cyber bullying and stalking to digital rights, freedom and responsibilities, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has come up with a cyber safety manual for students from class 9 to 12 to ensure developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020