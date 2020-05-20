Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italians sell their gold as COVID-19 crunches economy

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:02 IST
Italians sell their gold as COVID-19 crunches economy

Massimiliano Barrotta is seeing a surge in customers coming to sell their gold in his Rome store as Italians feel the economic pain of their government's lockdown, imposed to curb one of the world's worst COVID-19 epidemics.

The eight-week shutdown has been gradually eased since May 4, but it has left an economy on its knees, with businesses laden with debt and tens of thousands of new unemployed. The European Commission expects Italy's economy to shrink by nearly 10% this year. "We have seen an increase of about 50% in our purchases of gold from private customers this year, particularly in the last two weeks," Barrotta, the manager of three "Compro Oro" (I buy gold) shops, told Reuters.

Gold stores, which number around 6,000 nationwide, according to sector watchdog OAS, sprang up during Italy's last deep recession in 2012, as people struggling to survive sold everything from wedding rings to gold teeth. However, they are not the only option for hard-pressed Italians. Pawn shops, where people sell their trinkets or use them as collateral for loans, are much less widespread, but they are also now doing a brisk trade.

"I'm still paying for the house where I live with my wife. Life is expensive, the mortgage is high, what can we do?" said pensioner Nazareno Bucchi as he left the Affide pawn shop in Piazza Monte di Pieta, a central Rome square famous for its pawnbrokers since the 17th century. The gold market is not just about the poor selling off family heirlooms.

Considered as a safe asset in times of turmoil, the precious metal is also seeing a big increase in buyers, fuelling a recent rise in its value. Barrotta said that in the last two months demand for gold bars and coins in his store, which continued operating online during the lockdown, has increased by 50% compared to last year, although the price per gram has risen 25% since December.

An Italian who invested in gold over the last month and asked to remain anonymous said he had just bought a couple of coins from the British Mint, part of the Queen's Beast collection inspired by heraldic ancestral beasts. "I used to buy these coins at around 1,100 euros ($1,202.41 ) each. Now they cost some 1,700 euros", he said. ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for slaughtering calf in J&K's Ramban

One person was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly slaughtered a calf in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community, officials said. The accused was booked under Section 295A d...

SC notice to Centre, others on plea seeking entry of women in mosques

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to respond to a plea seeking that Muslim women be allowed to enter mosques across the country claiming that such restrictions were unconstitutional and violative of the right to equality and ...

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai's Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56: civic body.

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbais Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56 civic body....

Ready action plan on limited resumption of film shoots:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020