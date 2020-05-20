Poland's economy may shrink 4-5% in 2020, more than forecast - ministry

Poland's economy may shrink 4-5% in 2020, more than forecast - ministryReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:13 IST
Poland's economy may shrink in 2020 by 4-5%, more than the previously forecast 3.4%, as the coronavirus lockdown has lasted longer than anticipated, a finance ministry representative said on Wednesday.
The representative told reporters that, due to the economic crisis, Poland plans to suspend a rule that curbs public spending before it amends the 2020 state budget at the end of June or the start of July.
