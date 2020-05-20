Ukraine approves further easing of coronavirus lockdown from May 22

Ukraine's government decided to ease nationwide lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic from May 22, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

The government will allow hotels to reopen and public transport to resume operations in cities from May 22, while kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from May 25 after implementing some precautionary measures.

Earlier in May, Ukraine opened parks and recreation areas and allowed some shops, such as those specializing in household goods or textiles, to open. The country has reported 19,230 cases, including 564 deaths.