Ghana receives samples of Madagascar's COVID-19 remedy, 'Covid-Organics'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:22 IST
Ghana receives samples of Madagascar’s COVID-19 remedy, 'Covid-Organics'
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ohans_uno)

Ghana has received samples of Madagascar's highly publicized COVID-19 remedy and preventive herbal medicine, known as 'Covid-Organics', according to a news report by 'Business Ghana'.

The Ministry of Information announced this in a tweet on its official Twitter page.

The Ministry made reference to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the source of the information.

It said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), through the Centre for Plant Medicine, has begun testing the medicine to confirm its efficacy.

The herbal remedy is produced from Artemisia, a plant with proven efficacy against malaria.

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina endorsed the medicine as the cure for COVID-19 when he launched it last month, thus bringing the global spotlight on the herbal mixture.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised people against using untested remedies for COVID-19 because there is no scientific trial to establish the efficacy and safety of the medicine.

Some African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have also made plans to import the mixture.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 178 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 6,096, with 1,773 recoveries and 31 deaths.

