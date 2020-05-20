Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovenia expects strong 2021 recovery after epidemic - finance minister

Reuters | Ljubljana | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:01 IST
Slovenia expects strong 2021 recovery after epidemic - finance minister

Slovenia's economy is expected to return to strong growth in 2021 after it overcomes the financial impact of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Andrej Sircelj told Reuters on Wednesday. The small Alpine country also plans to reduce the budget deficit next year -- after an expected deficit of about 8% of GDP this year following a surplus of 0.5% in 2019 because of financial measures taken to ease the consequences of the epidemic.

Sircelj gave no figure for expected 2021 GDP growth but the European Union's executive, the European Commission, has forecast Slovenia's growth at 6.7% in 2021 versus an expected fall of 7% this year. Sircelj said growth was possible in 2021 because Slovenia had dealt successfully with the coronavirus and has a relatively flexible economy. It has already declared an official end to its coronavirus epidemic.

"Many Slovenian companies are adaptable, we have personnel that are highly educated, have a lot of knowledge -- many Slovenians speak foreign languages ... which gives us an advantage that we can use on markets," Sircelj said. He said the government had responded quickly to the epidemic by offering financial help worth 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) or about 6% of 2019 GDP in April to citizens and companies hit by the coronavirus, and further measures worth 1 billion euros are due to be passed by parliament.

Slovenia has reported 1,468 coronavirus cases and 105 deaths. It started easing its lockdown on April 20. Sircelj said public debt should not increase further next year though it was expected to rise to 82.4% of GDP this year versus 66.1% in 2019. He was unable to say how long it would take for debt to be below 60% of GDP, the EU maximum.

He said Slovenia has a "stable and robust liquidity position at present", and the government has the right to raise another 2 billion euros of debt this year if needed. ($1 = 0.9098 euros)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Logistics net profit falls 59 pc to Rs 10 crore

Mahindra Logistics Ltd MLL on Wednesday said its net profit declined 59 per cent to Rs 10 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The logistics firm had reported a net profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a...

Redskins: Manley improving in coronavirus fight

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley has turned a corner in his fight against the coronavirus and could be released from the hospital, the team announced. Manley, 62, was hospitalized on May 2 with symptoms related to COVI...

Discontent bubbles in Spain even though coronavirus cases wane

Spains fragile left-wing coalition sought backing from political foes to extend a state of emergency on Wednesday as public protests simmered over the coronavirus damage to the economy and tough social restrictions. Even though deaths are s...

Domicile status made eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in JK

Days after issuing the domicile rules, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday made domicile status certificate an eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in the union territory. It said in a circular that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020