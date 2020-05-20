PGIMER-Chandigarh releases 3 persons after they recover from COVID-19

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Wednesday gave a farewell to three patients, who recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative for the infection in their second test. "PGIMER sent home three successfully recovered persons again from Bapu Dham cluster, comprising two females aged 16 and 50 respectively and one male child aged 10, following their two consecutive negative tests of COVID-19," said an official statement.

"45 asymptomatic patients, all from Bapu Dham cluster, were ushered out of the isolation ward of NHE Block, PGIMER's dedicated COVID Hospital, and discharged in two batches as the PGIMER started discharging patients under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the statement added. The patients were discharged in two batches, the first batch comprising 18 patients including seven males and 11 females discharged in the morning and in the second batch, 27 patients including 14 males and 13 females were discharged around 3 pm today.

"All these 45 patients completed over two weeks' quarantine here at PGIMER but remained asymptomatic. Hence, as per the revised policy, all these 45 patients were eligible for discharge," the statement added. According to the statement, all of them have been shifted to Sood Dharamshala, Sector 22, for another 7 days' quarantine considering the fact that further isolation may not be possible in their congested dwellings in Bapu Dham.

All the persons discharged were hailed with flowers and greetings by the PGIMER COVID-19 team led by Prof Vipin Koushal. (ANI)