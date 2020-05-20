Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:30 IST
Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.

The Apple-Google technology enables governments fighting the novel coronavirus to publish mobile apps in the coming days that the companies said will be able to reliably log users who are in physical proximity for at least five minutes. A user who later becomes infected with the virus could use the app to automatically and anonymously notify recent contacts. Some governments have applauded the system, which could help them test and isolate more potentially infected individuals than they would normally be able to based on patients recalling their recent interactions from memory.

But others have been frustrated with rules set by Apple and Google that curb their ability to collect users' location, phone numbers and other details. Some of those authorities are developing apps using their own technology, which Apple and Google said will experience glitches and drain device batteries. Apple and Google rules bar authorities from requiring residents to use the app. Apps sidestepping their technology have seen limited adoption so far.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.The Apple...

Soccer-Italian federation sets Aug. 20 finish date for season

Italys football federation FIGC has set Aug. 20 as the deadline for finishing the current season, which is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it wants to start next season on Sept. 1. The FIGC still intends to finish the t...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo says State Dept watchdog should have been fired 'some time ago'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday declined to say why he recommended firing the State Departments inspector general, but added he should have done it earlier and rejected claims his decision was motivated by political retalia...

Redskins WR Gandy-Golden confirms COVID-19 recovery

Washington Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed Wednesday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has recovered. During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, he said in a statement issued through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020