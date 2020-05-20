GB Nagar: Elderly man dies of COVID-19; four new patients push cases tally to 293

A 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Greater Noida on Wednesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to six, a hospital official said. The man, from Sikandrabad in the adjoining Bulandshahr district, was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night with severe acute respiratory infection with sepsis (a life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection), GIMS Director Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

“He was put on ventilator support, antibiotics and supportive therapy. He expired on May 20 at 4.30 pm. His Covid-19 positive report came on May 20 at 9 pm,” Gupta said in a statement. “The cause of death is COVID-19 positive with pneumonia and severe sepsis,” he added.

Meanwhile, four persons, including an infant and an octogenarian, tested positive for the disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the tally of such cases in the district to 293, officials said. No coronavirus patient was discharged, while the number of active cases rose to 81, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded six COVID-19 deaths -- all males aged above 60 years. "A total of 36 test results were obtained on Wednesday -- eight from GIMS and 28 from the National Institute of Biologicals. One result from the GIMS was found positive, while the other three positive results were from private laboratories in Noida," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

Also, the test results of 362 employees of Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo in Greater Noida were received and all were found negative, he said. "A total of 293 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in the district so far and 207 of them have recovered and got discharged. There are 81 active cases now," he said in a statement.

The new patients are a nine-month-old baby from a village in Greater Noida's Rabupura area, an 80-year-old man from Noida Sector 110, a 68-year-old man from Noida Sector 78 and a 27-year-old woman from Noida Sector 15, the DM said. All of them have been hospitalised for treatment, he added.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 70.64 per cent, according to the official statistics. So far, 14 patients have been cross-notified from Gautam Buddh Nagar -- six of them to Delhi, three to Ghaziabad and two to Hapur, besides one each to Agra, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.