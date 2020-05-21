China reports 2 new coronavirus cases for May 20 vs 5 day earlier

China reports 2 new coronavirus cases for May 20 vs 5 day earlierReuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 06:03 IST
China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday. One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.
The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
