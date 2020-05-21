Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:16 IST
Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.
The new cases included two domestic transmissions and one infection found in quarantine in an individual returning to Thailand from the Philippines, said a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
